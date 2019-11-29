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Leftists Upset London Bridge Terrorist Was Killed
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53 views • November 29, 2019
Some people are upset that the London Bridge terrorist who was wearing fake explosives and had stabbed multiple victims was shot dead by police, arguing that he should have been arrested.
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