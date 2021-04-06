© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0829 - Preston Coffey - Fimbo pleads guilty
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • April 06, 2021
Fimbo contacted an escort who rented office space from Preston. When Fimbo met with the woman, he pulled out a gun and demanded she give it all up. When she stalled, he pushed her out of the room. When Preston saw what was happening, he approached Fimbo with a ceramic soap dispenser. Fimbo pushed Preston, before shooting him and fleeing the scene.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.