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WHO's Terrorist Pandemic Treaty + Millions Of Monkey Pox Vaxxs Stockpiled
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161 views • May 22, 2022
The World Health Organization is seeking a power play to strip sovereignty from 194 nations on the earth and dictate "health" regulations whimsically whenever they desire. It must be stopped and in light of the news that the US government and other western nations have been purchasing monkeypox vaccines for over a year now, it seems they were privy to something the public wasn't and it's looking more and more like a global conspiracy among fascists in government and fascist in the corporate world. The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me to elaborate on these issues, along with some health tips mixed in.
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