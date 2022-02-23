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Klaus Schwab
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267 views • February 23, 2022
World Economic Forum leader, Klaus Schwab, who is ushering in the ‘Great Reset’ agenda among left-wing Western governments, has a bust of Soviet Communist Dictator Vladimir Lenin on a shelf in his home office. Lenin is responsible for mass murdering millions of his people after leading the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia
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