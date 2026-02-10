© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s a reminder of what Howard Lutnick said after meeting Epstein in 2005:
“And we decided that I will never be in a room with that disgusting person. Ever again. So I was never in a room with him socially, for business, or even philanthropy. That guy was there, I wasn’t going, ’cause he is gross.”
Today, he admitted that he visited the island with his family for lunch with Epstein in 2012.
But hey — if they had lunch outside, he’s technically not lying. He said he wouldn’t be in a room with him. Nothing in there about patios, beaches, or tropical outdoor dining with Jeffrey Epstein. 🤷♂️