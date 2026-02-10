Here’s a reminder of what Howard Lutnick said after meeting Epstein in 2005:

“And we decided that I will never be in a room with that disgusting person. Ever again. So I was never in a room with him socially, for business, or even philanthropy. That guy was there, I wasn’t going, ’cause he is gross.”

Today, he admitted that he visited the island with his family for lunch with Epstein in 2012.

But hey — if they had lunch outside, he’s technically not lying. He said he wouldn’t be in a room with him. Nothing in there about patios, beaches, or tropical outdoor dining with Jeffrey Epstein. 🤷‍♂️