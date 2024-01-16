Create New Account
FARMER’S PROTESTS LEAD GLOBAL REJECTION OF GREEN AGENDA
Scriptural Scrutiny
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/farmers-protests-lead-global-rejection-of-green-agenda/

From the German farmers protesting nationwide against agricultural cuts, restrictions in the US on home appliances and gasoline vehicles, and even moves to micromanage our breath to fight climate change, people have had enough and are pushing back.

POSTED: January 12, 2024

climatechangefoodshortagegermanfarmersagriculturalcuts

