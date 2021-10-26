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Hell, Operation Gomorrah (WWII) and Masonic Genocide of Catholics
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138 views • October 26, 2021
Fr. Hewko goes over a meditation on Hell during an Ignatian Retreat in July 2021 and speaks on the Freemasonic Allied bombing of Catholic civilians in Hamburg, Germany during World War II.
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Audio only podcast links:
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For more videos like this that are banned on YouTube please subscribe to my other channels & my podcast:
https://odysee.com/@defeatmodernism:c
Mass locations for the SSPV: https://sspv.org/index.php/locations
Mass locations for the SSPX-MC: https://sspxmc.com/mission-chapels/
Audio only podcast links:
https://defeatmodernism.podbean.com/
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