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The Great Fraud-The COVID 19 Agenda-One Year Later
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61 views • April 16, 2021
We need to be aware of and speak out about the continuing fraud. We must vigorously resist the push for vaccine passports. Richard discusses three key filters to determine if what is being said is correct or not.
Online Video and Podcast: The Great Fraud-the COVID 19 Agenda: https://www.visionroot.org/the-great-fraud-the-covid-19-agenda/
Online Video and Podcast: The Great Fraud-the COVID 19 Agenda: https://www.visionroot.org/the-great-fraud-the-covid-19-agenda/
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