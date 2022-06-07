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“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History - EXPOSED, with author Etienne de la Boetie
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49 views • June 07, 2022
Did 9/11 reveal the magnitude of organized crime in America?
Who is Etienne de la Boetie²
Is “Government” legitimate or illegitimate?
Why would Government be called a “scam”?
Could “Government” actually be a tool and technique devised in order to steal from and control populations?
Is it possible to have a moral and a logical “government”?
Could the monopolized media be in on the scam of centuries?
Could “Control-of-Perception” be the most powerful weapon in the American Empire arsenal?
Are “Government” and the monopolized media controlling the information that society receives in a coordinated program to produce and maintain “taxpayers”?
Is the taxation system a form of slavery?
Could the “tell-a-vision” and YouTube be a weaponized system to deceive and distract the population?
How is “fractional reserve banking” allowing the “money-center banks” (those that lend to governments), and their central bank, to buy up the world with the “paper tickets” and “digital dollars” that they manufacture out of thin air?
Is belief in “government” a form of pseudo-religion, using the tricks and techniques of an unethically manipulative religion or cult?
How does the monopolized media reinforce the pseudo-religion of “Statism”?
How are propaganda techniques deployed such as product placement of the flag, anchoring, and making “government” the hero?
Why was America’s favorite, life-saving Doctor, Anthony Fauci, photographed with four of the world’s largest donors to, and supporters of, eugenics and population reduction?
*************************
My guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED is organized crime researcher, Educator and Professional Speaker, Etienne de la Boetie² - the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!
Where he makes the case that "Government" is illegitimate, was never intended to protect life, liberty and property but has always been used by inter-generational organized crime to rob and enslave. They have been getting away with it through a partnership with the media to widely control perception.
He is a voluntaryist, author, technology entrepreneur, ex-Wall Streeter, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist.
************************************
In his book, Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners while including references and links to more comprehensive research and evidence including books, videos, documentaries, and audio books to accommodate the widest variety of learning preferences.
He is the founder of a start-up public policy organization: Fthat is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government”, and the hidden curriculum of organized crime’s mandatory government schools, scouting programs, and police/military “training”: The pseudo-religion of Statism, obedience, fealty, “order-following” and tax slavery, by providing students and teachers with:
The Liberator– A viral ﬂash drive, Dropbox and/or Data DVD full of evidence and liberty resources that back up the book and expose the control system while providing the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, agorism, counter-economics, and crypto-currencies.
The physical book and the Flash drive are speciﬁcally designed for hand-to-hand distribution to get around organized crime’s “propaganda matrix” of six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries and 2-3 dozen internet search, social media, fact-checking, and video sites that offer the illusion of choice and diversity of opinion on the DARPA Internet.
Boetie² is active in New Hampshire as part of the Free State and Pre-State Projects where he stands ready to help federal, state and local law enforcement understand the people and organizations behind organized crime’s control of the government and media.
“Government” the Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! exposes the hidden control system and pseudo-religion of Statism used by an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking to rob and control populations.
Using historical photographs, media ownership charts, infographics and memes the book is designed to accelerate and deepen the understanding of the 65% of the population who are visual learners including revealing historical patterns, organizational structures, banking monopolizations, and other previously hidden connections through visualization.
****************************
DOWNLOAD & LISTEN TO MP3 AUDIO SOON AFTER THE LIVESTREAM:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t5tea3e58vzxb0k/AAA94GrcZBhGeZSF-1Vid8LGa?dl=0
****************************
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Who is Etienne de la Boetie²
Is “Government” legitimate or illegitimate?
Why would Government be called a “scam”?
Could “Government” actually be a tool and technique devised in order to steal from and control populations?
Is it possible to have a moral and a logical “government”?
Could the monopolized media be in on the scam of centuries?
Could “Control-of-Perception” be the most powerful weapon in the American Empire arsenal?
Are “Government” and the monopolized media controlling the information that society receives in a coordinated program to produce and maintain “taxpayers”?
Is the taxation system a form of slavery?
Could the “tell-a-vision” and YouTube be a weaponized system to deceive and distract the population?
How is “fractional reserve banking” allowing the “money-center banks” (those that lend to governments), and their central bank, to buy up the world with the “paper tickets” and “digital dollars” that they manufacture out of thin air?
Is belief in “government” a form of pseudo-religion, using the tricks and techniques of an unethically manipulative religion or cult?
How does the monopolized media reinforce the pseudo-religion of “Statism”?
How are propaganda techniques deployed such as product placement of the flag, anchoring, and making “government” the hero?
Why was America’s favorite, life-saving Doctor, Anthony Fauci, photographed with four of the world’s largest donors to, and supporters of, eugenics and population reduction?
*************************
My guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED is organized crime researcher, Educator and Professional Speaker, Etienne de la Boetie² - the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!
Where he makes the case that "Government" is illegitimate, was never intended to protect life, liberty and property but has always been used by inter-generational organized crime to rob and enslave. They have been getting away with it through a partnership with the media to widely control perception.
He is a voluntaryist, author, technology entrepreneur, ex-Wall Streeter, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist.
************************************
In his book, Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners while including references and links to more comprehensive research and evidence including books, videos, documentaries, and audio books to accommodate the widest variety of learning preferences.
He is the founder of a start-up public policy organization: Fthat is exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government”, and the hidden curriculum of organized crime’s mandatory government schools, scouting programs, and police/military “training”: The pseudo-religion of Statism, obedience, fealty, “order-following” and tax slavery, by providing students and teachers with:
The Liberator– A viral ﬂash drive, Dropbox and/or Data DVD full of evidence and liberty resources that back up the book and expose the control system while providing the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, agorism, counter-economics, and crypto-currencies.
The physical book and the Flash drive are speciﬁcally designed for hand-to-hand distribution to get around organized crime’s “propaganda matrix” of six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries and 2-3 dozen internet search, social media, fact-checking, and video sites that offer the illusion of choice and diversity of opinion on the DARPA Internet.
Boetie² is active in New Hampshire as part of the Free State and Pre-State Projects where he stands ready to help federal, state and local law enforcement understand the people and organizations behind organized crime’s control of the government and media.
“Government” the Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! exposes the hidden control system and pseudo-religion of Statism used by an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking to rob and control populations.
Using historical photographs, media ownership charts, infographics and memes the book is designed to accelerate and deepen the understanding of the 65% of the population who are visual learners including revealing historical patterns, organizational structures, banking monopolizations, and other previously hidden connections through visualization.
****************************
DOWNLOAD & LISTEN TO MP3 AUDIO SOON AFTER THE LIVESTREAM:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t5tea3e58vzxb0k/AAA94GrcZBhGeZSF-1Vid8LGa?dl=0
****************************
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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