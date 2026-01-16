Cash Cargo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources say $700M in cash was flown out of Minneapolis airport in 2 years.
Minneapolis is the 17th most popular airport in the U.S., but that is 100x more cash than what was moved out of JFK, Atlanta and Dallas.
Where is the $ coming from — and going?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 January 2026)