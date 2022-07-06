1941 "The Rapture" - Oldest Known Film On Biblical Rapture

The Rapture (1941)

Charles Octavia Baptista





"Illinois businessman Charles Octavia Baptista produced this film. Baptista became interested in using films as a teaching aide in churches...The focus of the company's work was to produce 16mm films for use in churches and Christian organizations as teaching and evangelism aides and for evangelization among secular audiences.

http://www2.wheaton.edu/bgc/archives/GUIDES/225.htm

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see also: "I Wish We'd All Been Ready" -- Classic 1973 Rapture Movie "Thief In The Night" Theme Song (1st full length rapture-theme movie)







https://www.brighteon.com/f79b8763-9efb-433f-88a9-e4d69b2ce607

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