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The Nashville Bombing (Was a Deep Fake) From Targeted Dominion Voting Machines to the CGI Dog Walking Ghost in the Explosion Video
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577 views • December 26, 2020
So as soon as I heard about the Nashville Christmas Day (morning) Explosion the first thing that I did was punch the key words into the Gematrinator and shook my head knowing that it was an immediate psyop. (My recent videos looking at the 'American Revolution 2.0 and the upcoming January 6th 'Shot Heard Round the World' connected to the Nashville Bombing RIGHT AWAY. So that will be the topic of my next video (to be published on Sunday). In the meantime it did not take too long for several of us to figure out that the Nashville Explosion is a big FBI Cover-Up for the Democrats and therir is more shenanigans going on with the Dominion Voting Machine psyop. Wait until you see the fakery that I caught in the viral video of the 'voice' announcing to leave the area and then the explosion. I caught the Dog Walker Ghost of Christmas Past stepping out of the after explosion 'ashes' minutes after the bomb went off. You just have to make sure Old Yeller get's out for his walk, especially after a bomb just went off in your hood. The Crooks and Clowns that are behind these 'Deep Fake' CGI scenes are a bunch of Satanic Jokers. More to come...
Related video:
Nashville Explosion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nygTJeu9fU
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related video:
Nashville Explosion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nygTJeu9fU
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
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