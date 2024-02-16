Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Looking for an Anti-Woke adventure novel for your Catholic young adults? Try Catholic Joe Superhero
channel image
High Hopes
3049 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen Show


Feb 15, 2024


Everything you wanted in a novel for late-teens and adults especially young adults.... action, drama, high stakes, yes there lots of fighting, but all good. A fictional story of a modern-day saint dealing with the woes of FBI coming after Catholic families and woke ideology enforcement in schools. Listen to this author for just five minutes and you'll know it is going to be faithful to the Church. But the story is captivating, enticing and inspirational. You'll inspire your young men to fight for faith and family.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4dlemo-looking-for-an-anti-woke-adventure-novel-for-your-catholic-young-adults-try.html

Keywords
fbiinspirationalcatholicsuperheroadventureschoolsnovelyoung adultsanti-wokejohn-henry westencatholic joelate teens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket