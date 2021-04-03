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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0605 - Olivia Stanage - Report on the crime
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Olivia was delivering a meal when 3 black males shot her multiple times in the chest before driving off. She was assisted by an off-duty highway patrolman, and was transported to a hospital, where she had surgery. She has since recovered from her injuries, although no information is known if there is any lasting damage.
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