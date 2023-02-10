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https://gettr.com/post/p27uf226404
2023.02.09 Once disengaged from the evil forces, and integrated into Gettr’s rule of “using is money”, ChatGPT will help Gettr make the leap.
ChatGPT一旦摆脱邪恶势力的控制，再结合盖特使用即金钱的规则，将助盖特完成飞跃式的发展。