A BLOT ON THE AMERICAN RECORD ☭ NUREMBERG TRIALS [DOCUMENTARY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
75 views • 5 months ago

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” -Churchill, 1948


This video presents my research on the Nuremberg Trials of 1945 and it's impact on the early establishment of the United Nations Organization as well as the International Criminal Court.


Timestamps:

0:00 Why the Nuremberg Trials?

1:32 Nuremberg Documentary Intro

3:05 What were the Nuremberg Trials?

6:46 Why were the Nazi trials Criticized?

12:01 Nuremberg and future warning.


MY EMAIL:[email protected]

Support my Channel on PATREON: http://bit.ly/ShepherdessPatreon

READ MY BLOG: http://bit.ly/ShepherdessBLOG

SHOP MY MERCH: http://bit.ly/ShepherdessMERCH

FOLLOW MY IG: https://www.instagram.com/harmonyfarms.shepherdess/


FOLLOW MY FB: https://www.facebook.com/HarmonyFarmsDorpers


Music: The Impossible by Savfk | https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusicMusic promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.comCreative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


What's in this video:

Hitler and the Nazi’s

Evil on Trial

United Nations Day

Hitler

Nazis

World War 2

WW2

Nazi Germany

WW2

World War 2

3rd Reich

Evil on Trial

United Nations

ICC

International Criminal Court

United Nations Day


Source Credits:Opening Audio of Robert H Jackson ℅ The Robert H Jackson CenterPhotos:Hal Buel World War 2 AlbumWikimedia CommonsArticlesSpecial Thanks to the thesis by McMillan Houston Johnson“Hitlerian Jurisprudence: American Periodical Media Responses tothe Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948”https://trace.tennessee.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3054&context=utk_gradtheshttps://digitalcommons.lmu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1736&context=ilrhttps://news.stanford.edu/stories/2021/09/stanford-scholars-expand-digital-database-historic-records-nuremberg-trialhttps://chicagounbound.uchicago.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&httpsredir=1&article=11784&context=journal_articleshttps://www.jstor.org/stable/1025135https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1946/04/nuremberg-a-fair-trial-a-dangerous-precedent/306492/https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.2_Charter%20of%20IMT%201945.pdfhttps://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/topics/nuremberg-trials


Source: https://youtu.be/mtUJ8KihGgk

Keywords
world war 2nuremberg trialsinternational criminal courtbait and switchmulti pronged attackunited nations organizationshepherdess
