A BLOT ON THE AMERICAN RECORD ☭ NUREMBERG TRIALS [DOCUMENTARY]

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” -Churchill, 1948
This video presents my research on the Nuremberg Trials of 1945 and it's impact on the early establishment of the United Nations Organization as well as the International Criminal Court.
Timestamps:
0:00 Why the Nuremberg Trials?
1:32 Nuremberg Documentary Intro
3:05 What were the Nuremberg Trials?
6:46 Why were the Nazi trials Criticized?
12:01 Nuremberg and future warning.
Music: The Impossible by Savfk | https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusicMusic promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.comCreative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
What's in this video:
Hitler and the Nazi’s
Evil on Trial
United Nations Day
Nazis
Nazi Germany
3rd Reich
United Nations
ICC
International Criminal Court
Source Credits:Opening Audio of Robert H Jackson ℅ The Robert H Jackson CenterPhotos:Hal Buel World War 2 AlbumWikimedia CommonsArticlesSpecial Thanks to the thesis by McMillan Houston Johnson“Hitlerian Jurisprudence: American Periodical Media Responses tothe Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948”https://trace.tennessee.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3054&context=utk_gradtheshttps://digitalcommons.lmu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1736&context=ilrhttps://news.stanford.edu/stories/2021/09/stanford-scholars-expand-digital-database-historic-records-nuremberg-trialhttps://chicagounbound.uchicago.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&httpsredir=1&article=11784&context=journal_articleshttps://www.jstor.org/stable/1025135https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1946/04/nuremberg-a-fair-trial-a-dangerous-precedent/306492/https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.2_Charter%20of%20IMT%201945.pdfhttps://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/topics/nuremberg-trials
Source: https://youtu.be/mtUJ8KihGgk