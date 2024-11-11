A BLOT ON THE AMERICAN RECORD ☭ NUREMBERG TRIALS [DOCUMENTARY]

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” -Churchill, 1948





This video presents my research on the Nuremberg Trials of 1945 and it's impact on the early establishment of the United Nations Organization as well as the International Criminal Court.





Timestamps:

0:00 Why the Nuremberg Trials?

1:32 Nuremberg Documentary Intro

3:05 What were the Nuremberg Trials?

6:46 Why were the Nazi trials Criticized?

12:01 Nuremberg and future warning.





Source Credits:Opening Audio of Robert H Jackson ℅ The Robert H Jackson CenterPhotos:Hal Buel World War 2 AlbumWikimedia CommonsArticlesSpecial Thanks to the thesis by McMillan Houston Johnson“Hitlerian Jurisprudence: American Periodical Media Responses tothe Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial, 1945-1948”https://trace.tennessee.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3054&context=utk_gradtheshttps://digitalcommons.lmu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1736&context=ilrhttps://news.stanford.edu/stories/2021/09/stanford-scholars-expand-digital-database-historic-records-nuremberg-trialhttps://chicagounbound.uchicago.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&httpsredir=1&article=11784&context=journal_articleshttps://www.jstor.org/stable/1025135https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1946/04/nuremberg-a-fair-trial-a-dangerous-precedent/306492/https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.2_Charter%20of%20IMT%201945.pdfhttps://www.nationalww2museum.org/war/topics/nuremberg-trials





