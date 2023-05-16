Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thwarting Facial Recognition - #SolutionsWatch
189 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a day ago |
Shop now

May 16, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-face/

We all know about the danger of a future society where we're all tracked everywhere we go every single day in real time by our phones or devices . . . but actually, it's worse than that! You're already being tracked everywhere you go, every day, and it doesn't matter whether you leave your phone at home just as long as you bring your face. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James explores some of the options that are on the table for heading off the facial recognition dystopia.

Keywords
nullificationfacial recognitionsurveillancecorbettreportsolutioncamerasclearview aisolutionswatchthwartingthe corbett report official lbry channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket