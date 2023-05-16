Thwarting Facial Recognition - #SolutionsWatch

May 16, 2023





The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-face/

We all know about the danger of a future society where we're all tracked everywhere we go every single day in real time by our phones or devices . . . but actually, it's worse than that! You're already being tracked everywhere you go, every day, and it doesn't matter whether you leave your phone at home just as long as you bring your face. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James explores some of the options that are on the table for heading off the facial recognition dystopia.