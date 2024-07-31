BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Senate Hearings Into Trump Assassination Attempt Gets Fiery With New Information Revealed
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
9 months ago
Breaking! Senate Hearings Into Trump Assassination Attempt Gets Fiery With New Information Revealed


The first Senate hearing into the assassination attempt of Donald Trump with new Secret Service Director Ron Rowe and FBI Deputy Director Abatte took place in the Capitol today. Owen Shroyer breaks down the answered and unanswered questions from today's hearing. Breanna Morello joins to discuss the cringe-fest that was the White Dudes For Harris campaign event. Democrat propaganda against JD Vance goes on overload with the talking point of calling him “weird” in a mass brainwashing push.

JUST IN: Secret Service’s New Director Played ‘Key Role’ In Pulling Security From Trump

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-secret-services-new-director-played-key-role-in-pulling-security-from-trump-mstef/?

senate hearings into trump assassinationattempt gets fierywith new information revealed
