2023-2-1 making our spirit obedient unto christ - C145





Isa_1:19 If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land:

2Co 10:5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;

2Co 10:6 And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.





(They are our imaginations! inside each of us! how we think, what we do, by faith or without it, its who we are. Make it obedient! unto christ! Fear God! take yourself captive! or else the sin will take you captive! Take your disobedience, and bring it into subjection! Subjection....means...obedience. God says, "Be ye separate! and now walk ye before ME and be ye perfect!". Do you understand? Who can dwell with the "Devouring Fire"??? he that hath judged himself, he that hath brought himself into subjection, he that hath entered into life...from the death that he used to call his "life". This is the true resurrection!!! that which the churches of this world know nothing about, the resurrection that they assume happens after they physically die.





Hear me! the resurrection is now! and it is in our spirit! and if you should pass from death to life, then you must face yourself! admit who you are, whom the Father already knows that you are. Come out. Be separate! and walk this out in faith for real with the Father.







