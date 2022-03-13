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Time to Learn How to Pray
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105 views • March 13, 2022
~~~***~~~
I'm Hearing The Phrase ~National Security Issue~...
Echoed Over and Over Again in The News These Days.
I'm Not Saying That I'm Getting Scared Yet...
Though I Find Myself Wishing I'd Learned How to Pray.
I'm Hearing The Phrase ~National Security Issue~...
Echoed Over and Over Again in The News These Days.
I'm Not Saying That I'm Getting Scared Yet...
Though I Find Myself Wishing I'd Learned How to Pray.
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