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Dr. Naomi Wolf | Edward Dowd: BOMBSHELL ‘Fraud’ Charge re Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data
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190 views • March 06, 2022
March 4 2022. ‘Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Investor Edward Dowd, Explains Bombshell ‘Fraud’ Charge re Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data; Many Media Outlets are ‘Accomplices to Murder’ DO NOT MISS. Historic.’
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vwfu7j-edward-dowd-explains-bombshell-fraud-charge-re-pfizer-hiding-deaths-data.html - March 4 2022.
Dr. Naomi Wolf | Edward Dowd: BOMBSHELL ‘Fraud’ Charge re Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data
Dr. Naomi Wolf, Edward Dowd, BOMBSHELL Fraud Charge, Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data, March 4 2022
Dr Naomi Wolf, Edward Dowd, Fraud Charge, Pfizer, March 4 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vwfu7j-edward-dowd-explains-bombshell-fraud-charge-re-pfizer-hiding-deaths-data.html - March 4 2022.
Dr. Naomi Wolf | Edward Dowd: BOMBSHELL ‘Fraud’ Charge re Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data
Dr. Naomi Wolf, Edward Dowd, BOMBSHELL Fraud Charge, Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data, March 4 2022
Dr Naomi Wolf, Edward Dowd, Fraud Charge, Pfizer, March 4 2022
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