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Sasha Stone - Time to be Bold! Carly & Julia speak with the Incomparable Sacha Stone.
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248 views • August 18, 2021
In this MUST WATCH video we chat to ‘International Leader of Consciousness in Action’ Sacha Stone direct from Mexico just days after completing his grueling 3 month tour of America as a key member of the Arise Freedom Tour USA, along with other influential truthers including Leigh Dundas & Scott McK@y. Sacha gives us an insightful and honest account of his experience in America and his key takeaways from the tour. We then dive deep on both the history and current behaviors of the Australian Government and Sacha shares his views of the situation in Bali and why he is unable to return home at present.
Sacha weighs in on the shot and calls-out key members of the ‘dark’ group responsible for this global shamozzal and provides his views on how humanity will progress from here. We also discuss the huge energy shifts affecting humanity as we speak, and the opportunities for quantum upgrades on offer to those of us with open minds and hearts, with the ultimate prize of sovereignty. To quote Sacha himself, “Boldness is the only thing that’s going to matter in the days ahead. Boldness will win the day!”
Sacha’s ability to expand people’s consciousness with his knowledge, passion and commitment to the truth is genuinely inspiring and we encourage you to take the time to watch this interview, digest it’s contents and learn from this unparalleled visionary.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/index.html
Sacha weighs in on the shot and calls-out key members of the ‘dark’ group responsible for this global shamozzal and provides his views on how humanity will progress from here. We also discuss the huge energy shifts affecting humanity as we speak, and the opportunities for quantum upgrades on offer to those of us with open minds and hearts, with the ultimate prize of sovereignty. To quote Sacha himself, “Boldness is the only thing that’s going to matter in the days ahead. Boldness will win the day!”
Sacha’s ability to expand people’s consciousness with his knowledge, passion and commitment to the truth is genuinely inspiring and we encourage you to take the time to watch this interview, digest it’s contents and learn from this unparalleled visionary.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/index.html
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