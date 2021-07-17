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Nikola Tesla's Vibrational Healing Device Sound & Vibrational Medicine - Frequency Healing
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127 views • July 17, 2021
Thanks for this video to Universe Inside You on YouTube.
This is their description below:
This video was sponsored by Skillshare
Vibrational medicine, its secrets based on the foundational principles of biology and quantum physics, known to the ancients and rediscovered by Tesla, must surely have the power to change the way medicine is practiced, and the way human health is approached.
List of the studies presented in the video:
https://phys.org/news/2020-02-ultraso...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/bl...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20037...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases...
Narration: Petra Ortiz - http://petraortiz.com
Help my channel here: https://www.patreon.com/universeinsid...
or here: http://bit.ly/2COJqdM
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For Spanish narrated videos, visit my Spanish channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrj1...
You can also help by translating or adding CC to the videos: http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_p...
#universeinsideyou
This is their description below:
This video was sponsored by Skillshare
Vibrational medicine, its secrets based on the foundational principles of biology and quantum physics, known to the ancients and rediscovered by Tesla, must surely have the power to change the way medicine is practiced, and the way human health is approached.
List of the studies presented in the video:
https://phys.org/news/2020-02-ultraso...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/bl...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20037...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases...
Narration: Petra Ortiz - http://petraortiz.com
Help my channel here: https://www.patreon.com/universeinsid...
or here: http://bit.ly/2COJqdM
T-Shirts: teespring.com/stores/universe-inside-...
All lost robot-voiced videos can be found here: https://subscribestar.com/universe-in...
💜 Subscribe and like if you enjoyed the video. Thank you 💜
Join us on:
🌺 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/universe.in...
🌺 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/universalloving
🌺 Twitter: https://twitter.com/universeinsideu
For Spanish narrated videos, visit my Spanish channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrj1...
You can also help by translating or adding CC to the videos: http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_p...
#universeinsideyou
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