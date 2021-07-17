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Nikola Tesla's Vibrational Healing Device Sound & Vibrational Medicine - Frequency Healing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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127 views • July 17, 2021
Thanks for this video to Universe Inside You on YouTube.

This is their description below:
This video was sponsored by Skillshare
Vibrational medicine, its secrets based on the foundational principles of biology and quantum physics, known to the ancients and rediscovered by Tesla, must surely have the power to change the way medicine is practiced, and the way human health is approached.

List of the studies presented in the video:
https://phys.org/news/2020-02-ultraso...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/bl...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20037...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases...

Narration: Petra Ortiz - http://petraortiz.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy