Coeur d'alene alpaca ranch tour 3 - Final
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
13 views
Published 18 hours ago

During a week long trip to Idaho, on my last full day in the area I got to take a tour of this beautiful alpaca ranch in a secluded mountain area in Coeur d'alene

Keywords
animalswildlifemountainsranchnatural beautyalpacas

