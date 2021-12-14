Silent War Ep. 6143: Supreme Court(s) Decisions, How to Prosecute Covid Crimes, And More

In this episode of The Silent War:Unvaxxed In Austria Could Be Imprisoned For A Year.DeSantis Proposes $8 Million in Budget to Relocate Illegal Immigrants to Delaware, Martha’s Vineyard.Pennsylvania Supreme Court Ends School Mask Mandate.Chris Cuomo's CNN Producer Arrested, Accused Of Raping Children As Young As 9.Julian Assange Suffers Stroke In British Prison.Deputy Warden at DC Gulag Where Pro-Trump Political Prisoners Are Violently Beaten and Abused Deletes Twitter Page After She Is Exposed as Toxic Trump-Hater.Fauci the Freemason says Americans Will “Just Have to Deal with” Yearly Booster Shots if They Become Necessary.French riot police getting their asses kicked by protestors who have had enough of rubber bullets being shot into childrens faces and have decided to stand up.One Man Takes 10 Covid Jabs in One Day on Behalf of Other People.A Roadmap for Prosecuting COVID Crimes.Pennsylvania Attorney General Files Suit to Stop Republicans Election Audit Plan.US Futuristic Guided Missile Destroyer that Cost $4 Billion and Was Commissioned in 2016 Is Already Covered in Rust.A Wall Street Journal poll found that Hispanic voters are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York vaccine mandate for health care workers. The mandate does not allow religious exemptions.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat