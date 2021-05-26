Corstet: Inflation 2021 #3 - Modern Monetary Theory, Taxes, And Inflation

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the causes and effects of inflation.



US government expenditures are continuing to increase far beyond COVID-19 support needs. At the same time, economic activity is declining, and as a result, tax revenues. As a result, the government fiscal deficit is ballooning out of control.



Will Modern Monetary Theory survive?



If it fails, how do we dig our way out of a $30 trillion hole?



This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com



Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:



Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&kind=video

Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet

CloutHub: app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119

Daily Motion: www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e00…cff9199f8b53c0b

iHeart Radio: www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/corstetllc/

Patreon: www.patreon.com/corstet

Rumble: rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC

SoundCloud: @user-926169183

Stitcher: www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc

SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi

TuneIn: tun.in/pkhAM

Vimeo: vimeo.com/corstet