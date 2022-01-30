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Jan Markell Founder of Olive Tree Ministries Explains How the Pandemic Fits Into Bible Prophecy
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757 views • January 30, 2022
Jan Markell’s famous saying is “It’s not that everything is falling apart, but that the pieces are coming together.” She strongly believes our world is not just in the end times, but in the 11th hour and 59th minute. As founder and director of Olive Tree Ministries and host of Understanding the Times radio, Jan Markell is endlessly proclaiming Biblical truth on over 900 stations from coast to coast. She explains how the globalists need to create a crisis in order to instill fear and make people - sheeple. Lawlessness, global government, the evil plans of the World Economic Forum, and the decline of America are all profound signs that Christ’s return is near. The stage is set for the Antichrist to emerge and make order out of chaos…but first, the rapture.


TAKEAWAYS

Why America is not coming back but Jesus Christ is

The church has been infiltrated by Marxists behind the pulpit

Why prophecy signs have been exploding the last five to ten years

Why we saw a significant rise in UFO sightings during the 1940s


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
A Watchman’s Voice For Today Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPEU83j3syk&;t=623s
Time line layout link of rapture before and after:
Enemies Within the Church Movie: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Trapped in Hitler’s Hell book: https://amzn.to/3G48Hl6

🔗 CONNECT WITH JAN MARKELL
Website: https://olivetreeviews.org/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
Keywords
americajesusufochristianradiotruthglobalistsprophecyrapturescripturenew world orderpandemicend timesantichristmarxistssheepleworld economic forumbiblical prophecyplandemicunderstanding the timesjan markellolive tree ministriestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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