Jan Markell Founder of Olive Tree Ministries Explains How the Pandemic Fits Into Bible Prophecy

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TAKEAWAYS
Why America is not coming back but Jesus Christ is
The church has been infiltrated by Marxists behind the pulpit
Why prophecy signs have been exploding the last five to ten years
Why we saw a significant rise in UFO sightings during the 1940s
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
A Watchman’s Voice For Today Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPEU83j3syk&;t=623s
Time line layout link of rapture before and after:
Enemies Within the Church Movie: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Trapped in Hitler’s Hell book: https://amzn.to/3G48Hl6
🔗 CONNECT WITH JAN MARKELL
Website: https://olivetreeviews.org/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/CounterCultureMom
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom