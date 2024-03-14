Biden Classified Documents Testimony Reveals Why America is SO DIVIDED

Glenn Beck
March 13, 2024
The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from special counsel Robert Hur, and it was eye-opening. Glenn reviews some of the most shocking moments, including Hur’s admission that President Biden appeared to have kept classified documents in order to write a book. Plus, Glenn reviews some of the dumbest Democrat takes from the hearing. But perhaps most importantly, Glenn explains what this testimony reveals about why America is so divided …
