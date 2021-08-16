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Setting Up Tables For Picnics In Protest Of Mandatory Green Pass For Outdoor Dining In France
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142 views • August 16, 2021
In France, the Green Pass is also mandatory for outdoor dining, for days some groups of citizens have been protesting setting up tables for picnics and aperitifs.
Here we are in Paris, in Place de la République, where the police intervened yesterday to block and sanction this group of citizens
Here we are in Paris, in Place de la République, where the police intervened yesterday to block and sanction this group of citizens
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