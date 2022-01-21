UK Student Expresses Relief from Mask Mandate Removal

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'I watched and felt like my entire life was falling apart because of what this government did to young people.'
Welcoming the removal of face coverings in schools, political commentator Sophie Corcoran breaks down as she recalls her experience of wearing a mask in the classroom.