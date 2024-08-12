BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Adrenochrome Whistleblower - Zelensky and Other Leaders Are Addicted to Children’s Blood
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
293 followers
1480 views • 8 months ago

Hundreds of Ukrainian children living in slavery were liberated by Russian special forces this week as Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force made a series of grisly discoveries deep inside Ukraine.

Reports from the front line reveal that hundreds of children were found in degrading “factory farm” conditions at a location in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia’s slow advance along the eastern part of the front line.

Russian soldiers are describing finding children with fragile, emaciated bodies hooked up to intravenous drips while their bodies were expertly drained of blood and adrenal fluid for the global adrenochrome trade.

The adrenochrome industry in Ukraine is larger than previously expected and Putin is determined to use the leads generated to destroy the global adrenochrome supply chain and punish those committing crimes against children – including the politicians and celebrities who are hooked on the drug he calls “the devil’s work.”

Keywords
newschildrenputinpoliticiansadrenochromewhistleblowerworld leadersbloodcelebritiestrending newsintravenousukrainianaddictedzelenskydonetsk regionemaciatedukrainian childrenadrenochrome whistleblowerchildren bloodadrenochrome task forceintravenous dripsadrenal fluidglobal adrenochrome tradethe devils work
