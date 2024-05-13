Create New Account
Collapse Of The Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Son of the Republic
693 Subscribers
212 views
Published 20 hours ago

BRICS Wall Dead Ahead


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | BRICS Just Announced The U.S. Dollar Is About To Collapse For Good! (12 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/XxR5ZDGvy0o

Keywords
russiafiat currencyron paulchinajoe bidengoldjapanfinancial collapseponzi schemeeconomic warfarepetrodollarbanksterbricsdigital currencyreal moneycentral bankcurrency warsound moneybanking crisisbanking collapsede-dollarizationreserve currencyprecious metalclayton morrisfinancial warfare

