Break free from the system...

Smartphone addiction is a behavioral pattern characterized by compulsive, excessive use of mobile devices that impairs daily functioning, relationships, and mental well-being. While not officially classified as a formal mental disorder in the DSM-5, it is widely recognized as problematic smartphone use (PSU) or mobile phone overuse (MPO), with symptoms including anxiety when separated from the device (known as nomophobia), loss of control over usage, and interference with work, school, sleep, or social interactions.
Key Signs of Smartphone Addiction
Compulsive checking: Automatically reaching for the phone during idle moments, even without a purpose.
Emotional dependence: Feeling anxious, irritable, or panicked when unable to access the phone or receive notifications.