'HISTORY REPEATING NOW! FEMA DEATH CAMPS ARE REAL!

THE FEMA CAMPS ARE OPEN AND HIRING FOR TRAITORS SERVING THEM. I HAVE VIDEOS HERE EXPOSING THIS FUTURE HOLOCAUST. IF THIS SHOCKING VIDEO DOEN'T YOU AT THE VERY CORE YOU'RE LESS THAN A HUMAN BEING. HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELD AND THE DEMONIC ELITE WHO SERVE SATAN ONLY WANT 500 MILLION PEOPLE ON THIS GOD FORSAKEN PLANET. THIS MEANS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE SLATD FOR DEATH. WHAT THE DEADLY BIO-WEAPONS COULDN'T DO WW-3 AND THE 100+ ILLEGALS WILL ACCOMPLISH. WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...