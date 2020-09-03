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Arrest Abortionists for Genocide: Kenyan Senate Testimony Provokes Outrage
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49 views • September 03, 2020
This afternoon Dr. Stephen K. Karanja, (Chairman of the Kenyan Catholic Doctors' Assn.) gave a presentation before the Kenyan Senate Committee on Health which abortion promoter Prof. Boaz Otieno-Nyunya called "the most outrageous presentation ever made before the Senate".
Dr. Karanja said
"Instead of arresting Christian doctors for refusing to kill God’s children, ARREST THE
COLLABORATORS INCLUDING THIS BILL’S SPONSORS AND CHARGE THEM
WITH: TREASON AGAINST KENYA, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT GENOCIDE, AND
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (UNDER THE NUREMBERG PRECEDENT)."
Dr. Karanja said
"Instead of arresting Christian doctors for refusing to kill God’s children, ARREST THE
COLLABORATORS INCLUDING THIS BILL’S SPONSORS AND CHARGE THEM
WITH: TREASON AGAINST KENYA, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT GENOCIDE, AND
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (UNDER THE NUREMBERG PRECEDENT)."
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