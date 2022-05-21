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Teaching the truth about John chapter 15
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4 views • May 21, 2022
Frank shows you a message that Jesus wants his people to know. Why it so important to be abiding in Jesus right now just before the Lord returns. Frank will break down chapter 15 for you. He makes is clear what you need to know about chapter 15.
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