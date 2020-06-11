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Eisenhower's Death Camps After WW2 Revealing Documentary - Again A US President Has Been Revealed To Be A Corrupt Tyrant
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35 views • June 11, 2020
This is another revealing tale of FASCIST behavior during and after the second world war by Americans.
In this documentary, General Dwight Eisenhower (before his presidency) imprisoned more than a million German soldiers kept at the Rhine Meadows (Rheinwiesen camp). He ordered these prisoners to in essence be starved to death. They were not allowed much food or much water. This was AFTER WWII ended.
The US government is responsible for killing at approximately one million German soldiers taken captive as prisoners of war (POW).
We know about Hitler's atrocities, but severely mind controlled and biased world historians remain silent about world's biggest killing machine to date - THE UNITED SATES OF AMERICA.
**There is also evidence that Eisenhower's father was a Swedish Jew.**
Americans have been DIRECTLY involved in killing MILLIONS since the 19th century for OIL, Gold and other resources while gaining control over the world's economy. ALL US PRESIDENTS HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THIS... Including the CURRENT one.
A REAL LIFE ACCOUNT (or read below) - https://www.quora.com/Why-were-German-Troops-interned-in-the-Rhine-Meadows-Camps-instead-of-being-released-to-go-home-after-WWII
"My father was captured after the war in civilian clothes by the US army not far from our farm in what later became part of West Germany, stripped of all his possessions and sent to the Rheinwiesen camp. As a 5 year combat veteran on the Eastern front he was used to death and destruction, but the wanton cruelty he experienced was more than he could understand. He never forgave Americans for herding any male they could capture, including 12 year old boys and old men into an open area without any infrastructure, no latrines and no shelter in cold and rain. He described it as a deliberate starvation and death camp. No medical help, little to no food, deliberate shootings of kids trying to run home, and civilians who tried to bring food being chased off with live fire. With cholera running rampant and hypothermia killing any residual strength of the captives, the corpses of the emaciated men and boys were piling up without any help or effort by the guards to control the spread. It was a deliberately callous and cruel extermination, and while the men were captured as POW’s, they were then reclassified as disarmed enemy personnel to avoid any interference and witnessing by the Red Cross. It is a black stain on the US campaign of liberating Europe and no wonder that any further investigation into this obvious war crime is frowned upon."
In this documentary, General Dwight Eisenhower (before his presidency) imprisoned more than a million German soldiers kept at the Rhine Meadows (Rheinwiesen camp). He ordered these prisoners to in essence be starved to death. They were not allowed much food or much water. This was AFTER WWII ended.
The US government is responsible for killing at approximately one million German soldiers taken captive as prisoners of war (POW).
We know about Hitler's atrocities, but severely mind controlled and biased world historians remain silent about world's biggest killing machine to date - THE UNITED SATES OF AMERICA.
**There is also evidence that Eisenhower's father was a Swedish Jew.**
Americans have been DIRECTLY involved in killing MILLIONS since the 19th century for OIL, Gold and other resources while gaining control over the world's economy. ALL US PRESIDENTS HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THIS... Including the CURRENT one.
A REAL LIFE ACCOUNT (or read below) - https://www.quora.com/Why-were-German-Troops-interned-in-the-Rhine-Meadows-Camps-instead-of-being-released-to-go-home-after-WWII
"My father was captured after the war in civilian clothes by the US army not far from our farm in what later became part of West Germany, stripped of all his possessions and sent to the Rheinwiesen camp. As a 5 year combat veteran on the Eastern front he was used to death and destruction, but the wanton cruelty he experienced was more than he could understand. He never forgave Americans for herding any male they could capture, including 12 year old boys and old men into an open area without any infrastructure, no latrines and no shelter in cold and rain. He described it as a deliberate starvation and death camp. No medical help, little to no food, deliberate shootings of kids trying to run home, and civilians who tried to bring food being chased off with live fire. With cholera running rampant and hypothermia killing any residual strength of the captives, the corpses of the emaciated men and boys were piling up without any help or effort by the guards to control the spread. It was a deliberately callous and cruel extermination, and while the men were captured as POW’s, they were then reclassified as disarmed enemy personnel to avoid any interference and witnessing by the Red Cross. It is a black stain on the US campaign of liberating Europe and no wonder that any further investigation into this obvious war crime is frowned upon."
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