Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Dies During Annabelle Doll Tour in Gettysburg
Description
The paranormal community mourns the sudden loss of Dan Rivera, celebrated investigator and Annabelle doll handler. Rivera, age 52, passed away during the "Devils on the Run" tour in Gettysburg. Famous for leading Annabelle doll tours and sharing chilling ghost stories, Dan inspired fans and investigators nationwide. Join us as we reflect on his legacy, his work with the world’s most infamous haunted doll, and the impact he made in paranormal research. Subscribe to honor Dan and stay updated on the latest paranormal news.
Hashtags
