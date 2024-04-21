Part 3 - Volquartsen HP Action Trigger Kit Plus - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project

10/22 Takedown Project Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr
Part 1 - Brownells BRN-22TR Receiver - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project
https://youtube.com/shorts/GPho4LljtkE
Part 2 - Volquartsen Competition Bolt
https://youtube.com/shorts/_R9rVttjk58
Part 3 - Volquartsen HP Action Trigger Kit Plus
https://youtube.com/shorts/v8rvq59ZIFI
Part 4 - Barrel
coming soon
Part 5 - Stock
coming soon
Part 6 - Sights
coming soon
Part 7 - AQT
coming soon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.