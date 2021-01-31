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St Louis DA Wants to Throw the Book at Self Defending Citizens; not Rioters, Vandals + Trespassers
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41 views • January 31, 2021
St Louis DA Kim Gardner, wants to prosecute homeowners who defended their private property. Meanwhile, she failed to prosecute rioters earlier in the month, letting them off for "lack of evidence." The double standard, and incoherency, demonstrates Just how deep the Marxist termites have dug into our nation.
#stLouis #KimGardner #McCloskey
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#stLouis #KimGardner #McCloskey
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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