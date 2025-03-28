The false prophet is uniting with the Vatican beast (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 22, 2025.





In Revelation 13:2, the dragon or satan in Revelation 12:9, gives his power, seat & great authority to the beast. The beast, kingdom or nation in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18 is the Vatican.





"To make war against the Pope is to make war against God, seeing the Pope is God, and God is the Pope." -Moreri's History. (Louis Moréri (1643 - 1680) was a French priest and encyclopedist.)





Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. --Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





As part of the St. Bartholomew Day’s massacre, "on August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by prearranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The Pope (pope Gregory XIII) rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome..."-Western Watchman, Nov.21, 1912 (Catholic)





The false prophet is a symbol in Revelation to represent the lawless preachers in the Protestant and Orthodox churches & is uniting with the Vatican’s pope.





Revelation 16:13-14 says: And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.





Thus, the dragon which is satan in Revelation 12:9 influences the Vatican beast’s pope and the false prophet: they are UNITED to deceive their followers & the world with their lies and deceits that come out of their mouths and are leading them o eventually accepting the mark of the Vatican beast.





To all members of the roman catholic, orthodox, evangelical, protestant and the adventist churches, I beseech you to COME OUT of Babylon & her harlot daughters (Revelation 18:4-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington