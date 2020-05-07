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Mark of the Beast - DEATH for rejecting it?
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63 views • May 07, 2020
Will rejecting the Mark of the Beast result in our death? We need to consider the possibility of torture and martyrdom for our faith in rejecting the Antichrist’s mark. One way leads to our death, so we may have eternal life and the other leads to life here on earth, but an eternal death. Have you chosen your path?
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