The TRUTH About Gen Z's Entitlement

Glenn Beck
Apr 7, 2024
Gen Z gets a bad rap as entitled, lazy, and whiny. But is that true, or should we listen to their complaints about things like 9-to-5 jobs? Glenn gives his message to Gen Z: Yes, your life is hard…because you’ve been lied to by a government that just wants more power, no matter how it affects you. Something is very wrong in America when you are working all day and still can’t pay your bills, or when you were told to spend a fortune on a degree that ends up being worthless. But the solution isn’t more government handouts. In fact, that’s a big part of the problem.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IjxWxY7VgU
