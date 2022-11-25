Medical Doctor Vision Part 1- Video 18.

In the near future, I will give a summary of this video- Videos 1, 2, 3 do contain a summary of the video content.

The Bible says young men will have visions and old men will have dreams. I have had both Visions and Dreams for 50-years. When I was 22 years old in 1985, I had a Vision to become a physician or at least that was my interpretation. A decade or so later, I had multiple Visions and Dreams that I would complete a master's degree in computer science. After these Dreams and Visions did not come true for over a decade, I dismissed the Vision to become a physician as a misinterpretation. As far as the master's degree, I really could not dismiss either the Dreams or the Visions as they were very clear.

In December 2008, I completed a doctor of medicine degree, In July 2022, I completed a master’s degree in the relatively new subfield of computer science called data science and it is the perfect subfield of computer science to optimally work in synergy with my medical degree.

Blessings to everyone to grow in the grace and knowledge of Christ,

Antone Leigh Eason, Christian



