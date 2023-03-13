Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR15
142 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

What is Mantis BlackbeardX? It is three things: a training laser, an auto trigger reset, and a device to detect movement during the firing sequene/trigger press…a Mantis X2. BlackbeardX is an auto-resetting dry fire training laser for the AR15. That is with each dry fire shot a laser (green or red, your choice) is emitted and the trigger is automatically reset for quick follow-up shots. No manual cycling of the action is required. The laser and auto-resetting trigger is handled by the Mantis BlackbardX “bolt carrier group” that quickly replaces your live fire AR15 bolt carrier group and charging handle. Mantis BlackbeardX https://mantisx.com/pages/blackbeardx Mantis Training site https://train.mantisx.com Appleseed Prep https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep Chapters 0:00 What is it? 0:41 Mantis BBX BCG 1:37 Laser Academy 2:39 Auto Reset 3:10 Battery MantisX 3:42 Earn Patches 4:01 Train.MantisX.com 4:46 MantisX2 in Mag 5:35 Ambi Your AR15

Keywords
dry firemantisblackbeardx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket