Mantis BlackbeardX for the AR15

What is Mantis BlackbeardX? It is three things: a training laser, an auto trigger reset, and a device to detect movement during the firing sequene/trigger press…a Mantis X2. BlackbeardX is an auto-resetting dry fire training laser for the AR15. That is with each dry fire shot a laser (green or red, your choice) is emitted and the trigger is automatically reset for quick follow-up shots. No manual cycling of the action is required. The laser and auto-resetting trigger is handled by the Mantis BlackbardX “bolt carrier group” that quickly replaces your live fire AR15 bolt carrier group and charging handle. Mantis BlackbeardX https://mantisx.com/pages/blackbeardx Mantis Training site https://train.mantisx.com Appleseed Prep https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep Chapters 0:00 What is it? 0:41 Mantis BBX BCG 1:37 Laser Academy 2:39 Auto Reset 3:10 Battery MantisX 3:42 Earn Patches 4:01 Train.MantisX.com 4:46 MantisX2 in Mag 5:35 Ambi Your AR15

