Relics Of The Past

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The Dems Have Run Out Of Gas
* They don’t care about you at all.
* No wonder they are unpopular; they have nothing new to say or contribute.
* Senior Dems have no interest in fighting inflation; Dem leaders don’t care about it.
* ‘New’ Dems just recycle Obama’s failed ideas.
* They think we are still in the year 2005 and can afford any pointless frivolity.
* They have completely lost touch with reality.
* They have just given up — on the country and the people who live here.
* They have no solutions for you and are not even pretending that they do.
* GOP is suddenly showing signs of life.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-wonder-democrats-unpopular-nothing-offer
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 August 2022