Relics Of The Past

The Dems Have Run Out Of Gas

* They don’t care about you at all.

* No wonder they are unpopular; they have nothing new to say or contribute.

* Senior Dems have no interest in fighting inflation; Dem leaders don’t care about it.

* ‘New’ Dems just recycle Obama’s failed ideas.

* They think we are still in the year 2005 and can afford any pointless frivolity.

* They have completely lost touch with reality.

* They have just given up — on the country and the people who live here.

* They have no solutions for you and are not even pretending that they do.

* GOP is suddenly showing signs of life.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-wonder-democrats-unpopular-nothing-offer





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310396338112

