Neil Oliver: "I don’t think governments value human beings anymore"

GBN News (UK) Neil Oliver's weekly spot: I don’t think governments recognize the unique value of human beings anymore.

"Here's the thing, our species is the most extraordinary creation of the universe, capable of seeking to understand the infinity of the universe. As far as we know, we are unique in that universe. we have the with and skills to dream of travel to the stars, we can do anything and everything, from the smallest to the greatest thing we set our minds to, and they dare to call us useless eaters."

Source: GBN NEWS