Neil Oliver: "I don’t think governments value human beings anymore"

GBN News (UK) Neil Oliver's weekly spot: I don’t think governments recognize the unique value of human beings anymore.
"Here's the thing, our species is the most extraordinary creation of the universe, capable of seeking to understand the infinity of the universe. As far as we know, we are unique in that universe. we have the with and skills to dream of travel to the stars, we can do anything and everything, from the smallest to the greatest thing we set our minds to, and they dare to call us useless eaters."
Source: GBN NEWS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.