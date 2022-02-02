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David Icke on Sabbatean-Frankist cult [Chinese subtitle] 大衛·艾克談「沙巴蒂–法蘭克邪教」
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65 views • February 02, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈David Icke: Web of Manipulation | How To Take Control of Your Life〉，頻道「UI Media Network」，2020年9月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-fBuPrJsaM
原影片出處：〈David Icke: Web of Manipulation | How To Take Control of Your Life〉，頻道「UI Media Network」，2020年9月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-fBuPrJsaM
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