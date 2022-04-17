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Catherine Austin Fitts | We are at War Right Now
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782 views • April 17, 2022
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts. (4.16.22)
https://home.solari.com/
To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://usawatchdog.com/we-are-at-war-right-now-catherine-austin-fitts/ - By Greg Hunter On April 16, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts | We are at War Right Now
Catherine Austin Fitts, We are at War Right Now, April 16 2022
https://home.solari.com/
To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://usawatchdog.com/we-are-at-war-right-now-catherine-austin-fitts/ - By Greg Hunter On April 16, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts | We are at War Right Now
Catherine Austin Fitts, We are at War Right Now, April 16 2022
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