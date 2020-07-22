© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid19, You Tube replaced the link and title of this video with their own propaganda
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • July 22, 2020
The Doctor gives his opinion on the ongoing plandemic, and warns you about fascist You Tube and their bogus agenda, he says:
"Unbelievably, YouTube covered my description and link and put THEIR OPINION of what information you should link to so I will make this longer and see if it helps.
NO ONE that has viewed THIS video has been able to see anything in this description EXCEPT YouTube’s chosen link." here is the ACTUAL LINK:
Dr Richard Bartlett ACWT INTERVIEW 7/2/2020
https://youtu.be/9pGEKSr5xRk
"Unbelievably, YouTube covered my description and link and put THEIR OPINION of what information you should link to so I will make this longer and see if it helps.
NO ONE that has viewed THIS video has been able to see anything in this description EXCEPT YouTube’s chosen link." here is the ACTUAL LINK:
Dr Richard Bartlett ACWT INTERVIEW 7/2/2020
https://youtu.be/9pGEKSr5xRk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.